FOX NEWS:

At least 11 people are dead, and six people were injured Friday when a shooter, who was shot and killed by police, opened fire inside a Virginia Beach city building, Police Chief Jim A. Cervera said on Friday.

The shooter was a current longtime public utility worker for the city, Cervera said. Authorities have not released his name or a possible motive for the shooting.

“This is the most devastating day in the history of Virginia Beach,” Mayor Bobby Dwyer said. “The people involved are our friends, coworkers, neighbors and colleagues.”

Five people were taken Virginia Beach General, and one person was being flown to the Level I Trauma Center at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, the Virginian-Pilot reported. A Virginia Beach police officer was among those shot, but was saved by his bullet-proof vest, Cervera said.

Authorities said via social media they believed there was just one shooter at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.