The roof at a historic Illinois concert venue collapsed during a concert Friday night, killing at least one person and injuring 28.

The tragedy unfolded at the Apollo Theater in Belvidere, Illinois about an hour into a 7 p.m. show that was slated to feature metal bands Morbid Angel, Revocation and Skeletal Remains.

Shortly before 8 p.m. as a powerful storm system ripped through the area, the venue’s roof and front awning came crashing down as roughly 260 people were in the building, WTVO reported, citing local fire officials.

First responders raced to the scene and began digging out victims from the rubble.

One person was confirmed dead and 28 others were transported to area hospitals for treatment, officials said.

READ MORE