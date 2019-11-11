THE BOSTON GLOBE:

The two coaches plotted over text messages with winking-face emojis, hatching a clean and simple scheme. The middleman was so confident — so delighted at his good fortune — that he allegedly bragged about it publicly. One million dollars to get a kid into Harvard! Can you believe it?

The money changed hands right out in the open: a series of donations, a land deal, a real estate purchase. Behind the scenes, they were frank about finances and favors, calling each other “brother,” “boss,” and “genius.”

The country has been transfixed by Operation Varsity Blues, a sprawling college admissions scandal winding its way through federal court in Boston in which mega-rich parents and Hollywood celebrities paid a California college consultant to fake resumes and test scores and get their children admitted into top schools.

The lives of three powerful men intersected at the threshold of that side door. Peter Brand, the university’s fencing coach in the twilight of his career, planning for retirement but dreaming of a windfall. Alexandre Ryjik, the Soviet-trained head of the “World’s Largest Fencing School” who came from nothing and loved the high life in America. And Jie “Jack” Zhao, the Chinese millionaire who would do anything to see his two beloved sons succeed.

This was big money. This was Harvard. And they almost got away with it.

