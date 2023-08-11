At 101 years old, I’m the ‘world’s oldest practicing doctor’: My No. 1 rule for keeping your brain sharp

I go to work.

Research shows a correlation between retiring and increased cognitive decline — which is why I still haven’t retired. I was named the world’s oldest practicing doctor by the Guinness World Records. Sara, my wife of 66 years, also still practices psychoanalysis and psychiatry at age 89. My job requires me to review a number of medical subjects and think through problems. Staying up to date with the latest advancements in neurology keeps my brain busy. Volunteering, pursuing a hobby and learning new skills can provide great mental stimulation. In my early 60s, for example, I attended law school at night, after conducting my full-time medical practice. I passed the Ohio Bar Exam at 67.

I stay social.

Research has indicated that strong relationships may help maintain our memory and cognitive function. Unfortunately, at my age, many of my closest friends, family members and colleagues have passed away. But I am fortunate that my job has allowed me to build relationships with younger colleagues. Sara and I also make it a priority to have dinner with people in our community. At least twice a week, we eat with my daughter and her husband and my son and his wife. We enjoy trying new restaurants with friends and colleagues, too.

I read for entertainment.

