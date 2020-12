NSF.gov:

Completed in 1963 and stewarded by U.S. National Science Foundation since the 1970s, Arecibo Observatory has contributed to many important scientific discoveries, including the demonstration of gravitational waves from a binary pulsar, the first discovery of an extrasolar planet, composition of the ionosphere, and the characterization of the properties and orbits of a number of potentially hazardous asteroids.

HERE’S ARECIBO COLLAPSING:

AND HERE’S ARECIBO IN ITS PRIME

More at NSF.gov