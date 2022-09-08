Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton drew mockery and ridicule after claiming she had “zero” classified information on a private email server, even as she attempted to criticize former President Donald Trump over his clash with the Justice Department regarding material seized from his home.

Judicial Watch’s Tom Fitton and other conservatives called her assertions “astonishingly false,” a “verifiable lie,” and gaslighting with more 2016 “stolen-election” allegations.

The barrage of posts on Twitter came after Clinton took to the social media website to suggest she had no classified material on the non-government computer server that was the subject of an FBI investigation in 2016.

“I can’t believe we’re still talking about this, but my emails,” Clinton tweeted Tuesday. “As Trump’s problems continue to mount, the right is trying to make this about me again. There’s even a ‘Clinton Standard.’ The fact is that I had zero emails that were classified.”

