Astonishing moment IDF elite force retakes military post overrun by Hamas, rescuing 250 hostages, killing 60 Hamas fighters and capturing top terror leader

Israel’s armed forces have released dramatic footage of the moment elite troops retook control of a checkpoint overrun by Hamas, and freed 250 hostages.

Video from body cameras worn by members of the Flotilla 13 elite unit was released on Thursday evening. The naval commando unit – the equivalent of the U.S. Navy SEALS – is specialized in counter terrorism.

Bodies are seen on the floor of one darkened room. It is not known if they were hostages or terrorists.

In another room, a group of people are seen standing as the troops entered – presumably hostages.

‘Shayetet, Shayetet, stay in the bunker, we’re coming,’ one of the officers shouts – using the Hebrew name for their unit. The identities and nationalities of those rescued has not been disclosed, with around 20 Americans abducted still unaccounted for.

Hours after the remarkable footage was released, Israel’s military directed residents of Gaza City to evacuate ‘for their own safety and protection,’ ahead of an expected Israeli ground offensive.

The announcement followed a UN spokesperson’s claim that the military directed an evacuation for all of northern Gaza, a region that is home to 1.1 million people – about half of the territory’s population – within 24 hours. The UN claims this is ‘impossible.’

