NEW YORK DAILY NEWS:

Earth got an unwelcome visitor Wednesday when an asteroid as massive as Egypt’s Great Pyramid of Giza zipped closer to us than the moon.

Actually, three asteroids flew within hailing distance of the planet Wednesday morning, but 2019 OD was the closest, crossing Earth’s orbit at a relatively scant 222,164 miles away — or about 17,000 miles closer than our moon, according to NASA.

At its greatest point, the asteroid is 393 feet wide and was hurtling through space at an extraordinary 43,000 mph.

Despite its massive size, 2019 OD wasn’t large enough to be viewed through a telescope, according to Live Science. But even if it somehow managed to penetrate Earth’s atmosphere, it wouldn’t be gigantic enough to cause critical devastation.