Townhall.com:

The more things change, the more they stay the same. Former Massachusetts Senator Ted Kennedy is dead and gone but the Associated Press is still carrying water for the Kennedy clan 50 years later by whitewashing the tragic death of Mary Jo Kopechne in Chappaquiddick.

Thursday marked a half-century since the night that the married Sen. Kennedy drove home drunk from a party shortly after midnight in Cape Cod with the 28-year-old Kopechne in his passenger seat. While driving over a bridge, the drunken 37-year-old crashed his car into the stream below. He was able to make it to shore from the shallow water. It is unclear if Ted Kennedy made any attempt whatsoever to dive back in and free Kopechne who was still trapped in the car, but it is clear that he did not call the police nor did he stop for help. Instead, he went back to his hotel room and slept. He waited for more than eight hours before reporting the incident to local police, but not before thoroughly crafting a coverup plan with his family, attorneys, and allies in the Massachusetts justice system in order to avoid jail time and maintain his place in the United States senate.

That coverup is still going on to this day. The evidence and testimony from family, friends, and experts say that Kopechne would still be alive today if Fat Ted had simply manned up and called 911 rather than worry about his political career.