Associated Press Stealth-Edits Claim ‘White Colonists’ Scalped Native Americans

The Associated Press, in an article on Wednesday, not only claimed conservatives were responsible for Harvard President Claudine Gay’s resignation after she was found to have plagiarized her academic work almost 50 times, but it also claimed that “white colonists” practiced scalping on Native Americans — a claim it stealth-edited later.

The article, when it first published, said that conservative activist Christopher Rufo, who had looked into Gay’s plagiarism, celebrated Gay’s resignation by posting on X, “SCALPED” — a term often colloquially used by journalists when their reporting leads to someone’s resignation or firing.

However, the AP wrote that Rufo used the word to insinuate that Gay was a “trophy of violence” and was “invoking a gruesome practice taken up by white colonists who sought to eradicate Native Americans.”

As Breitbart News’s John Nolte noted, scalping was instead a “well-known American Indian practice.”

Indeed, Britannica, Inc., the company that publishes the Encyclopædia Britannica and owns the American dictionary publisher Merriam-Webster, noted on its website that records “do not clarify” how widespread scalping was before colonial contact, but cited various Native American tribes that engaged in the practice.

