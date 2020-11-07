Associated Press:

“Biden wins White House, vowing new direction for divided US.”

“Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States on Saturday, positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by the historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil.”

“His victory came after more than three days of uncertainty as election officials sorted through a surge of mail-in votes that delayed the processing of some ballots. Biden crossed 270 Electoral College votes with a win in Pennsylvania.”

JOE BIDEN DEFEATS PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP



The Associated Press declares Joe Biden the winner of a grueling campaign for the American presidency. He will lead a polarized nation through a historic collision of health, economic and social crises. #APracecall pic.twitter.com/lInwqjX3PB — The Associated Press (@AP) November 7, 2020

THE MEDIA FOLLOWING SUIT:

CNN – ‘Biden defeats Trump in an election he made about character of the nation and the President‘

Biden defeats Trump to win White House, NBC News projects

CBS – 2020 Election Live Updates: Biden wins White House after taking Pennsylvania

Biden wins presidency, Trump denied second term in White House, Fox News projects

