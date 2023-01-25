The legalisation of assisted suicide could lead to it being seen as a “cost saving” measure to prop up the United Kingdom’s struggling socialised healthcare system, a top Scottish church leader has warned.

A moderator of the Church of Scotland, Rt Rev Iain Greenshields has expressed concern that in light of the recent expansion of assisted suicide in Canada, any legalisation could later lead to its widespread use and even potentially being utilised in order to save money for the consistently cash-strapped National Health Service (NHS).

“Participants in a research study reported that medical assistance in dying (the term used in Canada) had consumed resources that would otherwise be used to provide palliative care,” Rev Greenshields said in comments reported by The Telegraph.

“Is this really the way we wish to see precious caring resources directed? Given the pressure on healthcare resources, we are also very concerned that assisted dying could be seen as providing an opportunity for cost saving,”

READ MORE