New York Post:

Three staffers at a North Carolina assisted-living facility have been accused of running a fight club in which they had two elderly women with dementia pummel each other — as they watched and filmed the fisticuffs, according to reports.

Marilyn Latish McKey, 32, Tonacia Yvonne Tyson, 20, and Taneshia Deshawn Jordan, 26, were each charged with assaulting disabled persons in connection with the abuse at the Danby House in Winston-Salem, Fox 8 reported.

Police announced their arrests Friday following a probe into a June complaint of elder abuse involving the 70-year-old and 73-year-old women.