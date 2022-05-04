A waterfront compound in Miami Beach is coming on the market for $170 million. If it sells for that amount, the property will be the most expensive ever sold in the state of Florida.

The property is located on La Gorce Island, a guard-gated community connected by bridge to Miami Beach. Set on nearly 3 acres, the gated estate comprises four parcels and has approximately 600 feet of water frontage on Biscayne Bay, according to listing agents Jill Eber and Jill Hertzberg of Coldwell Banker Realty. There are houses on three of the four parcels, each with its own dock. The fourth parcel has a private park with a marble gazebo, gardens and banyan, oak and palm trees.

