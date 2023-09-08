Asian rideshare driver beaten, carjacked by three black women in Chicago’s Chinatown

Male victim was beaten with a pipe and carjacked by three Black females on W 22 Pl around 5:30 pm on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, in Chicago.



Victim's Toyota Camry plate BL51418. pic.twitter.com/qbG324hgtO — Asian Dawn (@AsianDawn4) September 8, 2023

On Tuesday, a 61-year-old Asian resident in Chicago’s Chinatown was beaten and carjacked by three black women in front of his home.

According to ABC7, Danxin Shi, who has lived in an apartment on West 22nd Place for over a decade, can no longer work after the attack because he is a rideshare driver and his car was stolen.

Surveillance video showed that at approximately 5:30 pm, Shi had parked his car in front of his building when he was attacked by three black women, one of whom hit him with a pipe.

In the video, Shi can be seen trying to stop the trio from stealing his car and even placing himself in front of the vehicle.

Though Shi managed to avoid serious injury, the suspects fled in his stolen car.

He told the outlet he now has no income because, “Right now I have nothing to drive, I just stay home because I have no car, but next week I try to rent a car.”

According to police, the suspects are still at large.

There has been an uptick in violence following soft-on-crime policies throughout the city and state. Chicago’s recently elected Mayor Brandon Johnson continues to downplay and defend the violent actions that left the Windy City in a state of turmoil.

