Family’s frantic search ends at hospital where they find father in a coma after a carjacking: ‘Robbed, brutally beaten and left for dead’

Chicago Sun Times

Jin Yut Lew raised his family near 24th and Canal streets in Chinatown and became a well-known and respected chef. His son said he worries his dad won’t be able to cook again.

When his father went missing in Chicago last week, Alford Lew felt helpless living 2,000 miles away on the West Coast. He created a Facebook page to spread the word about his father, Jin Yut Lew, seeking any information about about the 61-year-old who was last seen driving from his other son’s South Loop home. By the weekend, people who saw the page helped the family track down Lew at Stroger Hospital, where he had been admitted as a “John Doe”following a brutal beating near Chinatown. Jin Lew had been “carjacked, robbed, brutally beaten and left for dead,” his son wrote online. Lew was “incoherent and bleeding from the head” when he was found in the 2500 block of South Princeton Avenue last Thursday morning, according to police. Lew was taken in critical condition to Stroger, where he remains in a coma with possible brain damage, said Alford Lew, 35. “It’s possibly weeks or months, if at all, in terms of waking up,” he said. “I want whoever’s responsible to be caught.” Police said they were investigating the attack as a carjacking but reported no suspects in custody.

