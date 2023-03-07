Asian American voters are gradually drifting toward the Republican Party in state and nationwide elections amid increasing frustration with left-wing education policies and growing GOP outreach efforts.

The New York Times highlighted the shift showing Republicans gaining ground with the expanding voter bloc in nationwide contests since earning a recent low of 18% support in 2016, when former President Donald Trump won election.

Trump, for his part, rebounded considerably with the Asian American community, earning 30% of their support in his 2020 reelection bid. Republicans expanded on those gains to earn 32% from the demographic in the 2022 midterms.

In more localized contests, the trend is more pronounced. Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott managed to win a majority of Asian American voters in the state for his 2022 reelection bid, earning 52% support to Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke’s 46%.

READ MORE