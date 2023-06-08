For now, Students for Fair Admissions has but one goal in mind: to bring race-based college admissions to an end.

The affirmative action practice that has allegedly sidelined high-achieving Asian Americans now sits before the U.S. Supreme Court, awaiting a decision that, depending on the outcome, could alter the review process for college applications for the foreseeable future.

Its fate could also weigh heavily on the academic futures of people like 18-year-old Jon Wang, a Florida native who scored a 1590 out of 1600 on the SAT, with a perfect score on the math section. Combined with a 4.65 high school GPA, most would see him as a shoo-in for any elite university.

Somehow, the numbers still weren’t high enough.

“The top-tier schools I applied to were MIT, CalTech, Princeton, Harvard, Carnegie-Mellon and U.C. Berkeley,” he said.

Wang was rejected by all of them.

But the rejection letters didn’t come without warning. Wang told Fox Nation he talked to friends and school guidance counselors going into the application process, and they all issued a bizarre warning.

“They all told me that it’s tougher to get in, especially as an Asian American. I just took it as gospel,” he said.

