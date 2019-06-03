THE WASHINGTON POST:

It was around 2 a.m. on Saturday when the Airbnb host kicked Kenneth Simpson and his friends out of her New York townhouse. “Get your things and get the f— out of my house,” Simpson recalled her saying to the five black men.

As the friends started to pack their things, the owner, listed on Airbnb under the name Kate, called them “criminals,” saying she felt threatened by their presence, Simpson told The Washington Post. That’s when Simpson told his friends to start recording the exchange. Then, she uttered a racial epithet long used toward black people.

“Which monkey is gonna stay on the couch?” the host asked the group.

The moment, captured in two viral videos shared by Simpson over the weekend, is the latest in a line of racist encounters on platforms like Airbnb, again calling into question the safeguards in place to protect customers from hateful actions. On Sunday, Airbnb announced it had banned the host, calling the language she used “unacceptable.”

Simpson, 28, of Alexandria, Virginia, who works in health IT, said he was still upset about how the group was belittled, calling it “another real-life situation where we had to experience the feeling of hopelessness as a black American.”