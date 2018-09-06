BREITBART:

Asia Argento’s lawyer claimed on Wednesday that she was raped by then 17-year-old Jimmy Bennett in 2013, not the other way around.

In response, Bennett, who is now 22, announced he is filing assault charges against her.

Argento’s attorney Mark Heller said in a statement “Asia chose at the time not to prosecute Bennett for sexually attacking her.”

What’s more, as was the case with Argento’s original statement after the bombshell news of the settlement was first released, Heller appears to lay much, if not all of the blame for Argento agreeing to the settlement on CNN celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain, her boyfriend at the time, who hanged himself in a Paris hotel room in June:

It was inaccurately revealed that a $380,000 settlement had been paid by Asia to Bennett in an attempt to preclude Bennett from making any allegations against Asia which would certainly create the impression that Asia was responsible for the alleged incident.

Bourdain chose to protect Asia’s and his reputation and to pay Bennett and allowed Bennett to extract payments from him … now that Mr. Bourdain has passed away and is not able to comment on his desire to avoid a potential scandal which resulted in his facilitating payment to Bennett, Asia will not permit any portion of the balance of the $380,000 payment to be paid to Bennett who has already received $250,000 from Anthony Bourdain.