NEW YORK DAILY NEWS:

Asthanga yoga’s legendary founder Sri Krishna Pattabhi Jois is accused of sexually assaulting a former student in disturbing new photos published for the first time Tuesday.

Karen Rain, 52, shared the images on Medium.com after previously stepping forward to say Jois regularly groped her, pinned her down and rubbed his genitals against her crotch and buttocks during poses.

“I wanted to share the photos because I feel they represent a story of the normalization of sexual assault,” Rain, who was born in New York and raised in New Jersey, told the Daily News in a phone interview.

“They show my innocence,” she said. “My posting is meant to turn the shame around, because I was innocent, as are all victims of sexual assault. We have nothing to be ashamed of.”

Rain said she studied with Jois in Mysore, India, for two years in the mid-1990s.

“For me, the most frequent and dehumanizing form of assault was when he placed his penis against my genitals and moved his pelvis rhythmically, while I held my body still in various yoga poses,” she wrote on Medium.

“In the photo of me in a backbend, he is not even using his hands. His pelvic region, his genitals are the only thing making contact with my body, my pelvic region, my genitals,” she wrote.