Biz Pac Review:

For what appears to be the first time, Ashli Babbitt’s husband released a statement on the death of his wife, thanking everyone for the support and calling for justice.

Ashli Babbitt, a 14-year Air Force veteran, was shot and killed inside the U.S. Capitol on January 6 by a U.S. Capitol Police officer. Unarmed, Babbitt was in the process of climbing through a window of a barricaded door when a plain-clothes officer stepped out of a nearby room and fired a shot without warning.

The shooting was captured on video and Babbitt, an avid Trump supporter, was seen falling backwards after the shot rang out. Blood poured from her mouth as people in the area desperately tried to render aid.

“We can’t begin to express our sincere gratitude for the outpouring of support and generosity that’s been received, both from here in America, and honestly from around the world,” Aaron Babbitt wrote in an update to a GoFundMe account previously set up.

“It’s been a difficult three months without our Ashli. She’s missed in every minute, of every hour, of every day,” he continued. “The void is tremendous and overwhelming at times, but the love that’s been shown shows us that her name will not be forgotten.”

A heartfelt thank you from Aaron Babbitt for the overwhelming support and love Ashli's family has received:

https://t.co/rRC5KekV4x — Justice For Ashli Babbitt (@ForAshli) April 1, 2021

The statement came on the heels of investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson calling attention to what she characterized as the unprecedented secrecy behind the name of the officer who shot Ashli Babbitt. Ads by

“I’ve never covered a case where a shooter’s name has been kept secret for any reason in all my years as a reporter,” she tweeted. “It’s considered public record; at least until now.”

Police investigators have reportedly recommended the officer not be charged in the case.

“We cannot, and will not, let her name be forgotten,” Babbitt’s husband said. “It will be etched in the history books of our future, honoring the life of an amazing woman taken from this world far too soon. This world is far from a better place without her, she had so much to offer and give.”

More at Biz Pac Review