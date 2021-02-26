The New York Post:

The star-studded TIME’S UP Foundation on Thursday joined the growing chorus that’s demanding an official probe into sexual-harassment claims against Gov. Andrew Cuomo — marking an about-face by two of its most famous board members.

“Allegations of inappropriate behavior in any workplace are deeply troubling and should be addressed,” foundation president and CEO Tina Tchen said.

“We call on the Cuomo administration to conduct a full and independent investigation into these claims immediately.”

TIME’S UP was founded amid the scandal that led to the conviction and imprisonment of famed movie producer Harvey Weinstein on sexual assault charges.

Its board members include actress Ashley Judd — a Weinstein accuser who in 2019 hailed Cuomo for signing an anti-harassment law — and actress Eva Longoria, who praised Cuomo’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic when she helped host last year’s Democratic National Convention.

