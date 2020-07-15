New York Post:

A city council in North Carolina unanimously approved reparations for black citizens while apologizing for the city’s role in slavery, according to reports.

The historic measure was passed by the Asheville city council with a 7-0 vote Tuesday night, the Citizen Times reported.

“Hundreds of years of black blood spilled that basically fills the cup we drink from today,” said Councilman Keith Young, who is one of two black council members.

The reparations won’t come in the form of direct payments to black residents — instead, investments will be made in areas that see racial disparities, the Citizen Times said.

A Community Reparations Commission will be formed to recommend how those resources will be used.

