Former special counsel John Durham revealed that FBI agents have apologized to him for their handling of the Trump-Russia probe after his bombshell report released last month found bias among key officials in charge of the ‘Crossfire Hurricane’ investigation.

Durham’s testimony comes one month after the release of his scathing report that found the Department of Justice and the FBI had no basis to launch the Trump-Russia probe ‘Crossfire Hurricane’, which investigated now-debunked Trump-Russia collusion allegations. He concluded after four years that the FBI opened the flawed probe ‘based on raw, unanalyzed, and uncorroborated intelligence.’

‘I have had any number of FBI agents who I’ve worked with over the years, some are retired, some are still in place, who have come to me and apologized for the manner in which that investigation was undertaken,’ Durham revealed at the top of the high-profile House Judiciary Committee hearing Wednesday.

To him, that proved that a majority of the FBI are ‘good, hard-working people’ who ‘swear under their oaths to abide by the law.’

