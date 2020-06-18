Chron / Washington Post:

“…the visibility of Boogaloo supporters at recent protests – dressed in trademark Hawaiian shirts and carrying assault rifles – had alarmed researchers who for months had warned about the danger the group posed.”

A far-right extremist movement born on social media and fueled by anti-government rhetoric has emerged as a real-world threat in recent weeks, with federal authorities accusing some of its adherents of allegedly working to spark violence at largely peaceful protests roiling the nation.

At a time when President Donald Trump and other top U.S. officials have claimed – with little evidence – that leftist groups were fomenting violence, federal prosecutors have charged various supporters of a right-wing group, which calls itself “the Boogaloo Bois,” with crimes related to plotting to firebomb a U.S. Forest Service facility, preparing to use explosives at a peaceful demonstration and killing a security officer at a federal courthouse.

The Boogaloo are more of a violent anti-government ideology than a formal movement, say those who study extremist groups. They say they cannot identify a leader, headquarters or command structure, just loosely affiliated social media pages ranging from explicitly violent to merely commercial, peddling Boogaloo-themed merchandise.

But the visibility of Boogaloo supporters at recent protests – dressed in trademark Hawaiian shirts and carrying assault rifles – had alarmed researchers who for months had warned about the danger the group posed.

Read more at Chron / Washington Post