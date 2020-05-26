NewsMax:

President Donald Trump tore into a California plan to mail ballots to all registered voters for the November election, saying it will lead to a “rigged election.”

Shortly after Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel criticized the effort, Trump aired his thoughts on Twitter.

“There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed. The Governor of California is sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there, will get one,” Trump wrote in a two-part tweet.

Read more at NewsMax