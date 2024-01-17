As Trump nears GOP nomination, elitist media again treat American voters like they’re stupid – it’s 2016 all over again

Forget the calendar. When it comes to media coverage of Donald Trump, it’s 2016 all over again.Proving they remain infected by a fact-resistant virus, most members of the self-proclaimed smart set are once again horrified by GOP voters. Repeating the contempt they displayed when Trump won the nomination and the White House eight years ago, they are also furious that their nightmare could be happening again.How can it be that their fellow Americans remain so stupid after they’ve repeatedly explained Trump’s flaws? Why do voters refuse to listen to their media masters?The New York Times certainly doesn’t have any qualms about looking down on middle America and the people who live there.“The responsibility of Republican voters,” it declared in a Sunday editorial, is “to nominate a candidate who is fit to serve as president.”Trump, the Gray Lady insisted, “is manifestly unworthy.”This is the same Times that, after the 2016 election, apologized to readers because its reporters and editors underestimated Trump’s appeal. This time the paper sees the appeal, but refuses to recognize it as anything other than a mass movement of the ignorant.

