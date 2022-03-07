NEW YORK POST:

As the world teeters on the edge of nuclear catastrophe, the Democrats are doing what they do best: projecting.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, opined Adam Schiff in Rolling Stone on Friday, “hammers home how despicable an act it was to treat Ukraine as a political plaything.”

Well, yes, but treating Ukraine as a political plaything has been a reckless Democrat obsession for a long time, not least when Schiff, as chair of the House Intelligence Committee, led the impeachment of Donald Trump over a phone call to President Volodymr Zelensky.

The hypocrisy makes me faint!

Other Democrats were quoted peddling the same narrative.

“I sense the first impeachment sounded kinda obscure to some people,” said Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii. “But withholding lethal aid was both an actual crime and a moral crime.”

Except that Trump did send lethal aid to Ukraine, unlike the Obama-Biden administration, which sent blankets and goggles.

