The Ukraine whistleblower story has been disintegrating all week. It really took a dive yesterday when it was revealed that Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) had prior knowledge of the complaint while publicly he was professing otherwise.

But the Washington Post dropped a story tonight that suggests Democrats may have an even more flawed story lined up in the box.

The WaPo claims:

An Internal Revenue Service official has filed a whistleblower complaint reporting that he was told at least one Treasury Department political appointee attempted to improperly interfere with the annual audit of the president or vice president’s tax returns, according to multiple people familiar with the document.

The problem? Once again, this is anonymous hearsay complaint, not even firsthand but a thirdhand claim of what allegedly occurred.