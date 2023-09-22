As Shutdown Looms, Questions Mount About Exactly How Much Leverage House GOP Holds

House GOP efforts to advance government funding vehicles that would exert the leverage of the party that controls just one half of one-third of government have thus far failed, and with a Sept. 30 deadline just days away, several top conservatives are concerned that the Republicans might have blown it.

Overall, the House Republicans generally state their goal is to, for the first time in decades—since 1995 to be exact–pass the 12 separate appropriations bills funding the entire government through the 12 different vehicles rather than through one big one like an omnibus or another catch-all funding bill for the full government, or most of it. Conservatives have long fought for this, and Speaker Kevin McCarthy agreed to it during the Speakership election earlier in the year, as they believe splitting the funding of the government back up into the 12 separate bills will give conservatives more leverage as they fight to use the funding brinksmanship as a leverage point with Democrats to achieve policy changes.

More here.