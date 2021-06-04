National File:

As revealed in the newly released earth-shattering emails obtained through FOIA, Dr. Anthony Fauci and John T. Brooks appear to have participated in a disturbing “March Madness” disease bracket in March 2020.

“Dr. Fauci’s March Madness Bracketology Picks” are divided into four main sections, appearing to be the East, West, South, and Midwest areas of the United States. Diseases listed on the bracket include Coronavirus, SARS, MERS, Zika, West Nile, Rabies, Polio, among others. It appears that Coronavirus won the competition and was declared “CHAMPION.” Meanwhile, a circled signature in the center of the bracket reads “Tony F.”

More at National File