As measles cases in New York climb, leaders within the Hasidic and Orthodox Jewish community, where most cases in the metropolitan area have been concentrated, fear something else is also spreading — anti-Semitism. With upcoming Passover travel, there is concern that both could get worse. Rabbi Dr. Aaron Glatt, an infectious diseases specialist and respected Jewish scholar, wrote about the dual concerns of measles and backlash recently for the Rabbinical Alliance of America. “Why are precious children unnecessarily exposed to lethal illnesses?” he wrote. “How could we cause ‘Orthodox Jews Cause Disease’ to be the lead story on major print and other news media? Why are health departments and governments … talking about fining Jews and closing Yeshivas?”

