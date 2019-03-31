LIFEZETTE

Making good on a longstanding threat, President Donald Trump moved this weekend to cut direct aid to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras, whose citizens are fleeing north and overwhelming U.S. resources at the southern border — including as part of organized caravans that the White House has warned may eventually lead to the closure of the entire southern border with Mexico. The move comes just days after Mexican Interior Secretary Olga Sanchez Cordero warned ominously that “the mother of all caravans” could be coming soon from the three nations. “We have information that a new caravan is forming in Honduras, that they’re calling ‘the mother of all caravans,’ and they are thinking it could have more than 20,000 people,” Sanchez Cordero said on Wednesday. A much smaller group of approximately 40 migrants left over the weekend, and a separate caravan of nearly 2,500 is currently making its way through Mexico.

READ MORE AT LIFEZETTE.COM