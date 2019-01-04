NBC NEW YORK:

In the past three years, Google searches for the term “microdosing” have tripled, and books and articles on the subject are exploding.

Microdosing is described as taking an imperceptible dose of an illegal psychedelic drug, typically LSD, MDMA or Psilocybin, more commonly known as magic mushrooms. It’s a fraction – roughly a tenth — of a full hallucinogenic dose that would cause a high.

“It’s just been a constant upward trend, constantly on the rise,” said a drug dealer who spoke with News 4 New York’s I-Team on the condition of anonymity.

The dealer creates “microdoses” by taking psilocybin or “magic” mushrooms, grinding them to a powder and pressing them into pills that are a fraction of a full hallucinogenic dose. He said that it’s a growing group of people turning to street drugs and that they are looking for anything but a high.

“They don’t take it to get high, they take it to get effective,” he said.

The dealer refused to say exactly how much money he has made capitalizing on this trend but said his client base has grown to about 100 people in the metro area.

One man who takes microdoses described what he called a transformative experience: “I wanted to do so many things, I wanted to go to so many places, started painting, started drawing that day, read a ton, it just made me want to be the most productive version of myself.”