PAGE SIX:

Who thought he’d be the Stone to crack!

Mick Jagger will undergo heart surgery in New York City this week, sources told The Post — as his permanently pickled bandmate Keith Richards continues his march toward seeming immortality.

The 75-year-old Rolling Stones frontman will come to get his ticker fixed following the band’s announcement last week that it was pushing pause on the US leg of its No Filter tour, which had been set to kick off in a couple weeks.

Doctors will put in a stent to prop up at least one of his arteries, according to sources close to Jagger.

Despite his age, Jagger still has time on his side and is expected to make a full recovery thanks to his hale physical condition, sources added.

Noting that normally with such a procedure “you can be back at work within weeks,” one source speculated that the band’s postponement “could be because the health checks are all set into the insurance for the tour. Maybe they’re being careful.”