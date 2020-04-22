JERUSALEM POST:

Magen David Adom was forced to stop testing for coronavirus on Wednesday for over an hour after it was discovered that the patented liquid into which the testing sticks need to be dipped before a screening can be administered was potentially faulty, Shafir Bottner, director of Magen David Adom’s paramedic education school, told The Jerusalem Post. The liquid was part of a testing kit that had been purchased from China.

Concern over the substance was raised when an employee at one of the labs noticed that the color obtained during the test was different than it was supposed to be. According to media reports, the health system believes that around 10,000 tests have been taken with this liquid in recent days and some – if not all – of these tests could have to be retaken.

