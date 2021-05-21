The Jerusalem Post:

International Fellowship of Christians and Jews provides food, bomb shelters and other support to Israelis in need

Waaaaaahhhhhhh. Waaaaaahhhhhhh. Waaaaaahhhhhhh. The sound of the warning siren signaling that a Hamas rocket is approaching Ashkelon has sounded hundreds of times in the last 10 days. “When the first missiles were fired … we ran to the shelter and I fell,” recalled Meirav, a mother of three from the city.

“Thirty seconds is too little time, and we didn’t manage to get to the shelter. These were moments of horror. I was really scared, especially for my children.”

Now, her leg is sore and bandaged. As such, Meirav moved her family into a shelter because running is out of the question. Away from home, most of Meirav’s day is spent trying to divert her children’s attention from what is happening outside.

“The shelter is located right next to the Iron Dome system, so we hear everything – both the rocket fire and the interceptions,” she said. “I put on music for my kids, read books, talk and hug them. I try to give them the maximum to make them feel safer.” Nights are the most frightening.Meirav’s story is similar to thousands of others who live in southern Israel.

But it could be worse. If there had been no shelter to go to, Meirav would have been left in extreme danger at home.

Since 2002, the International Fellowship of Christian and Jews has renovated or built more than 2,800 bomb shelters across Israel, investing upwards of $47 million.

