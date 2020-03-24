NY TIMES

The Tokyo Olympics have been postponed. New York, now the center of the outbreak in America, braces for a flood of patients.

Trump expressed outrage at having to ‘close the country’ to curb the spread of the virus.

India’s prime minister decreed a 21-day lockdown for the country of 1.3 billion.

New York’s case count is doubling every three days, the governor says.

The playwright Terrence McNally dies of complications from the coronavirus.

Stopping New York’s outbreak may prove especially complicated.

Democrats near a deal with the White House on the stimulus package.

A wartime act will be invoked to produce test kits.

Even as nations from Britain to India declare nationwide economic lockdowns, President Trump said he “would love to have the country opened up, and just raring to go, by Easter,” less than three weeks away, a goal that top health professionals have called far too quick. “I think it’s possible, why not?” he said with a shrug. Participating in a town hall hosted by Fox News on Tuesday, he expressed outrage about having to “close the country” to curb the spread of the coronavirus and indicated that his guidelines on business shutdowns and social distancing would soon be lifted.

