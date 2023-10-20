As Gaza crisis escalates, some experts fear a Hamas ‘surprise’

In late 2016, aerospace engineer Mohamed Zouari was sitting in his car in a seaside Tunisian town when a truck screeched to a halt in front of him, blocking his way. Two masked figures walked up to the startled man and raised pistols with long silencers. They fired 20 shots and sped away, police said, leaving the dying Zouari bleeding in the front seat.

It was a professional hit, and suspicions quickly fell on the Israeli intelligence service, Mossad. The Israelis had reasons for wanting Zouari: He was publicly known as a builder of armed drones for the militant group Hamas. At the time of his death, the Iranian-trained Zouari had been completing his masterwork, a submersible drone that could be fitted with explosives to attack oil rigs, port facilities and ships at sea.

The assassination ended the career of the Hamas weapons-maker, but Zouari’s prized invention survived, at least in design. Israeli forces spotted and destroyed a similar submersible drone in 2021 as Hamas attempted to launch the vessel from a beach in Gaza. Military experts say Hamas almost certainly has more like it, inside hidden arsenals that may also include other advanced weapons that Hamas has been working for years to acquire.

As the intensity of the Gaza war increases, so do the odds that Hamas will unveil a deadly surprise, according to analysts who study the group’s military capabilities. A day after the Oct. 7 attack against Israel, Hamas announced that it had used 35 self-detonating drones — all of them based on Zouari’s early weapons designs — in the assault they dubbed Operation al-Aqsa Flood.

The group’s weaponeers also are known to have acquired technology for an array of new weapons, from powerful mines and roadside bombs to precision-guided munitions. Some were developed by Hamas engineers outside Gaza, in most cases with technical assistance from Iran.

