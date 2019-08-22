CBS NEWS:

New Mexico’s commissioner of public lands said she’s on a mission for justice as details emerge about Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged sex abuse at his ranch in the state. In an exclusive interview, she revealed her office is fully cooperating with investigators and has turned over 400 pages of Epstein’s property records to investigators – documents that may contain names of his alleged co-conspirators.

As investigators begin to interview women who said they were abused at Epstein’s ranch, New Mexico Public Lands Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard told CBS News’ Mola Lenghi she hopes taking this step will inspire more alleged victims to come forward because “there is a story to be told in New Mexico.”

“To say that it was heart wrenching and sickening to see this man’s signature on state land office documents is an understatement,” Garcia Richard said.

Epstein’s compound, called Zorro Ranch, partially rests on land he leased from Garcia Richard’s office. As with his homes in New York, Palm Beach and the Virgin Islands, the convicted sex offender is alleged to have sexually abused young girls on the sprawling, nearly 10,000-acre property.

For Garcia Richard, it’s difficult to imagine what may have been happening on the New Mexico property.

“They name folks that were ranch managers, and so you just kind of wonder who knew what when at the time that these activities were taking place,” she said.