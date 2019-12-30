HOT AIR:

While the decision is still technically hung up at the Supreme Court, DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) remains on track to come to an end. Absent some sort of comprehensive immigration bill making it through Congress, this seems to be a certainty at this point. This means that the previous protection from deportation afforded to program participants is also coming to a close and ICE has already begun the process of informing some of them that their cases are being reopened. Of course, most of this activity is still just in the paperwork stage right now, with no actual removals likely to take place until this summer at the earliest, assuming they are even prioritized for action at that time. (The Hill)

Zoila Pelayo, who has been a DACA participant since 2012, recently received notice that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has sought reopening of her removal proceedings.

And this is just the beginning.

ICE has informed CNN that every DACA recipient whose deportation case was administratively closed can expect to see his or her proceeding reopened.

One repercussion that Barack Obama probably didn’ anticipate when he summoned the program into existence via the phone and the pen is the fact that the DACA registration system is now turning into an extremely effective deportation tool for ICE. By definition, anyone who accepted entry into the program verified that they were in the country unlawfully. That means that once the program shuts down, deportation hearings can be handled expeditiously unless the individual has obtained some other form of legal documentation (naturalization or a visa, etc.) in the intervening period.