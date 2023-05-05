In a scene in the 1975 movie “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” King Arthur roams around the English countryside attempting to gather knights for the Round Table. When he declares, “I am your king!” to a deeply unimpressed peasant, her response is both absurd and blindingly obvious.

“Well, I didn’t vote for you,” she says.

Quite.

As long as there has been a monarch in this country — for more than a 1,000 years — there have been questions about the legitimacy of the monarchy. As the nation prepares for King Charles III’s coronation on Saturday, in an elaborate ceremony billed as an effort to bring modern flourishes to an ancient ritual, it is worth asking the question:

Why, when nobody voted for the monarchy and half the population under the age of 50 doesn’t think it should exist, does Britain still have one?

“One of the reasons that the monarchy persists is that we don’t often have serious conversations about why we have a monarchy,” said Alastair Bellany, an English-born historian at Rutgers University specializing in 16th- and 17th-century Britain. “I think we should. I think a serious country has to look in the mirror. It’s a lazy assumption that the monarchy is our message to Britain and the world that this is who we are.”

Of course, for many people, it would be difficult to disentangle the monarchy from Britain’s general sense of itself, as hard as that might be to articulate.

“It’s just part of our lives, our tradition and our culture,” said Penny Convers, a 64-year-old teacher who was interviewed as she enjoyed a few moments of rare London sunshine this week. “Most of us just see them when they come on the TV,” she said of the royal family, “but they are part of our British way of living.”

Not for Jude O’Farrell, a 24-year-old pub manager from Southampton, England, who was visiting London for a job interview. He grew up in a house where his father often played “God Save the Queen” — the Sex Pistols’ version. (Sample line: “She ain’t no human being.”)

