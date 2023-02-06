Art dealer representing Hunter Biden calls him ‘one of the most consequential artists in this century’ as he sells his paintings for up to $500,000 – but refuses to say if he will name the buyers to Congress

The art dealer representing Hunter Biden said the president’s son had the potential to be one of the most influential painters of the modern era, but declined to say whether he’d cooperate with a congressional investigation into sales of the art. Georges Bergès, who has been overseeing the sale of Biden’s paintings, said the 53-year-old would ‘become one of the most consequential artists in this century.’ His comments came as the New York Post pressed him on whether he would comply with requests from the House Oversight Committee, which asked to see the names of individuals who purchased Biden’s artwork and the price they paid for it. The Republican committee’s investigation is part of an ongoing probe into the president’s son’s murky business dealings, which some contend involved him leveraging his closeness to the White House for profit. His artwork attracted attention after some of his paintings were listed for a whopping $500,000, but the identities of buyers and prices they actually paid were kept secret. Oversight Chair James Comer said Bergès hadn’t responded to previous requests for information on the sales in the past Congress, but with Republicans in the majority and the threat of subpoena he expected a response this time around. When The Post asked Bergès whether or not he intended to cooperate, the art dealer declined to comment and instead waxed poetic about the heights of Biden’s artistic prodigy. ‘I represent Hunter Biden because I feel that not only his art merits my representation, but because his personal narrative, which gives birth to his art, is very much needed in the world,’ he said. ‘His is a story of perseverance; Hunter’s story reflects what I believe is the beauty of humanity, judged not by the fall, but by having the strength to rise up, by having the character required to change and the courage to do it.’

