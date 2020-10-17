KRVN Rural Radio:

Rempel avoided making the political connection in his Facebook post, sharing the news of the fire. He did confirm that two flags in support of President Donald Trump were on his combine.

In the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 15th, several local fire departments responded to a fire in rural Clay County, NE.

Jonathan Rempel said he was getting his two children ready for school on Thursday when he received a phone call from the Sutton Volunteer Fire Department.

“They said Your harvest equipment is on fire,” Rempel recalled. “All of it.”

According to the Nebraska State Fire Marshal’s office, the fire destroyed a combine, two trucks and trailers filled with grain, a tractor, and a grain cart.

Rempel described the location of the fire as a ‘very rural area’, two miles off the two-lane highway.

Photographs from the fire have been shared widely on social media, suggesting the fire was politically driven and arson.

Flags and signs in support of President Donald Trump are not uncommon in Nebraska this year. Numerous farmers have used their harvest equipment as rolling billboards this election year.

The Fire Marshal’s office told the Rural Radio Network that the investigation into the fire is ongoing.

“Words can’t do justice to explain both the emotional lows, and support that we have experienced just since early this morning,” Rempel wrote on Facebook. “Things can definitely be replaced….people can’t.”

