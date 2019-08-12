FOX NEWS

Son pushes BMW into river because he wanted his parents to buy him a Jaguar

In northern India, a man known locally as Akash is said to have pushed his new BMW into a river because he was upset that the vehicle was ‘too small.’ The luxury car had to be pulled out over the river with a crane and police have opened an investigation into the matter. A young driver allegedly pushed this BMW he got from him parents into a river– because he wanted a Jaguar. The man, named locally only as Akash, is alleged to have pushed the brand new car into the water after he got upset it was “too small” for him and his pals. A video shows the car sinking beneath the water in Yamunanagar, Haryana state in northern India. It had to be pulled out using a crane and police have opened an investigation.

