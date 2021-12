NEW YORK POST:

The parents of the Michigan teen accused of opening fire on his high school earlier this week appeared dazed and a bit disheveled when they were arrested.

Jennifer and James Crumbley were found inside a commercial building about 50 miles away from their Oxford, Michigan, home early Saturday, after a tip from the building’s owner, who saw their SUV there, the Detroit Free Press reported.

The couple dodged authorities for hours after they were expected to turn themselves in.

