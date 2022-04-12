WASHINGTON CITY, Utah — A woman accused of fatally crashing her car into two cyclists and then driving away claimed her irritable bowel syndrome caused the crash, arresting documents state.

The incident happened Saturday in Washington City.

According to the police affidavit, the cyclists were brothers from California who were in Washington City competing in a race. An individual who saw the crash happen said the two were riding in the area of Coral Canyon Boulevard and Telegraph Street just before noon when a Hyundai Genesis swerved into the bike lane and hit them.

Witnesses attempted life-saving measures at the scene, but the cyclists were unresponsive, police said. The two were transported to St. George Regional Hospital where they both died from their injuries.

The brothers’ identities have not been made public.

