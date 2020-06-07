Fox News:

A man has been arrested and faces charges including murder in last week’s shooting death of retired St. Louis police Capt. David Dorn amid riots and looting there, officials announced Sunday.

The arrest was the result of an “extensive homicide investigation” after the June 2 murder of Dorn, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner said in a statement Sunday.

Investigators recovered surveillance footage from the business where the shooting unfolded as well as surrounding businesses in the area, Gardner added.

The suspect, Stephan Cannon, 24, was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, felon in possession of a firearm and three counts of armed criminal action, Gardner said.

