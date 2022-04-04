NY Post

All six people killed in the mass shooting in Sacramento, California, were identified Monday and police arrested one of the suspects on firearm charges. Dandrae Martin, 26, was arrested and booked for assault and illegal firearm possession, Sacramento police said in a statement. The department has yet to press any charges related to the deaths and it did not provide more details. City officials previously stated they believe there was more than one shooter. The victims were identified by the Sacramento County coroner Monday as Johntaya Alexander, 21, Melinda Davis, 57, Sergio Harris, 38, Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32, Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21, and Devazia Turner, 29. All six were all gunned down early Sunday when “multiple suspects” opened fire in the city’s downtown around 2 a.m. as locals were leaving clubs and bars.

